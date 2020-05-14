Euro Trades Flat After Bullish Momentum Fail

By Orbex

The euro currency is trading rather flat after prices posted a modest gain intraday.

After rising to highs of 1.0896, the euro currency gave back the gains.

Price action, however, remains firm to the upside for now, trading above the 1.0818 level of support.

In the near term, EURUSD could most likely retest this level.

However, the trend line and the horizontal support will most likely keep a lid on further declines in price.

By Orbex