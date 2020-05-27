27 May

EURCHF Analysis: SNB may lower the rate

May 27, 2020

By IFCMarkets

SNB may lower the rate

The upward movement means the strengthening of the euro against the Swiss franc. The current SNB rate is -0.75%. The last time it was reduced by 0.25% from -0.5% in January 2015. The Swiss Central Bank regular meeting is to be held on June 17, 2020 and a lower rate of -1% is expected. Switzerland released positive data on foreign trade for April and the labor market for the 1st quarter of 2020. Recall that the ECB rate of 0% looks more attractive than that of the SNB. Eurozone inflation data for May will be released on Friday. The outlook is positive for the euro.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1,064
Stop loss Below 1,056

