EURCHF Analysis: SNB may lower the rate

By IFCMarkets
SNB may lower the rate
The upward movement means the strengthening of the euro against the Swiss franc. The current SNB rate is -0.75%. The last time it was reduced by 0.25% from -0.5% in January 2015. The Swiss Central Bank regular meeting is to be held on June 17, 2020 and a lower rate of -1% is expected. Switzerland released positive data on foreign trade for April and the labor market for the 1st quarter of 2020. Recall that the ECB rate of 0% looks more attractive than that of the SNB. Eurozone inflation data for May will be released on Friday. The outlook is positive for the euro.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1,064
|Stop loss
|Below 1,056
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter