EU50 Analysis: Better than forecast euro area data bullish for EU50

Euro area economic data in the last couple of weeks were not as bad as feared: contraction in private business sector activities slowed in May, investor morale improved further and consumer confidence improved more than expected. Markit’s Composite PMI for euro-zone went up to 30.5 in May 2020 from 13.6 in April when a reading of 25 was expected, according to preliminary estimate. Readings above 50 indicate activities expansion, below indicate contraction. The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for the euro-zone rose from 25.2 in April to 46 in May, the highest reading since August 2015. And Eurostat survey results showed the consumer confidence index in euro-zone rose from the previous month’s 11-year low -22 to -18.8 in May, when a reading of -24.0 was forecast. Readings above 0 indicate optimism, below indicate pessimism. Better data are bullish for EU50. Nevertheless, further deterioration of euro-zone’s economic performance is a downside risk: Eurostat is due to report the change in business confidence for euro area on Thursday, and a steeper than forecast deterioration is a downside risk for EU50.

Indicator VALUE Signal RSI Neutral MACD Buy Donchian Channel Neutral MA(50) Buy Fractals Buy Parabolic SAR Buy

Order Buy Buy stop Above 3017.32 Stop loss Below 2696.91

