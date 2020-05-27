27 May

EU50 Analysis: Better than forecast euro area data bullish for EU50

May 27, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Better than forecast euro area data bullish for EU50

Euro area economic data in the last couple of weeks were not as bad as feared: contraction in private business sector activities slowed in May, investor morale improved further and consumer confidence improved more than expected. Markit’s Composite PMI for euro-zone went up to 30.5 in May 2020 from 13.6 in April when a reading of 25 was expected, according to preliminary estimate. Readings above 50 indicate activities expansion, below indicate contraction. The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for the euro-zone rose from 25.2 in April to 46 in May, the highest reading since August 2015. And Eurostat survey results showed the consumer confidence index in euro-zone rose from the previous month’s 11-year low -22 to -18.8 in May, when a reading of -24.0 was forecast. Readings above 0 indicate optimism, below indicate pessimism. Better data are bullish for EU50. Nevertheless, further deterioration of euro-zone’s economic performance is a downside risk: Eurostat is due to report the change in business confidence for euro area on Thursday, and a steeper than forecast deterioration is a downside risk for EU50.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(50) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 3017.32
Stop loss Below 2696.91

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Stock Market News
Is A Blow-Off Top Setting Up May 26, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our research team has become increasingly concerned that the US Fed support for the markets has pushed price levels well above true valuation levels and that a risk of a downside price move is still rather high. …
Rich and poor don’t recover equally from epidemics. Rebuilding fairly will be a global challenge May 26, 2020 - By Ilan Noy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Since the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, disaster recovery plans are almost always framed with aspirational plans to “build back better”. It’s a fine sentiment – we all want…
Municipal bond yields show investors willing to pay premium for debt that addresses climate change May 26, 2020 - By Carolin Schellhorn, St. Joseph's University The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Municipal bond investors are increasingly confident that as climate change accelerates, cities will be forced to prioritize projects that seek…