Equities rebound continues on potential coronavirus cure hopes

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news Global markets are in a rally mode today as worries about rising US-China tensions were offset by reports another US drug maker has started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. Trading was thin yesterday with markets in US and UK closed for public holidays.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.1% GBP USD +0.19% USD JPY +0.09% The Dollar strengthening has reversed today ahead of Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report due later today. The ahead of Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report due later today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.1% Monday. GBP/USD reversed higher Monday while EUR/USD continued sliding with both pairs higher currently. Both AUD/USD and USD/JPY reversed their sliding yesterday and both pairs are up currently.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index +1.04% Nikkei Index +3.81% Hang Seng Index +0.91% Futures on three main US stock indexes are sharply higher currently ahead of markets reopening following Memorial Day holiday Monday. Novavax, an American biotech company, announced Monday it expected initial results on safety and immune responses on its experimental vaccine in July. Merck, Scotiabank and Suzuki Motor are among companies reporting quarterly results today while more states have reopened economies. Stock indexes in US ended solidly higher last week: the three main US stock indexes posted weekly gains ranging from 3.2% to 3.4%. European stock indexes are rising currently amid reports Germany plans to end a travel warning for tourist trips to 31 European countries from June 15. Asian indexes are higher today as Japan ended its nationwide state of emergency. Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index is leading advancers with 2.9% gain as its rally continues. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounded 2.1% after the China’s central bank said it would continue lowering interest rates on loans.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.31% WTI Crude +1.23% Brent is extending gains today. Oil prices rallied on Monday against the background of report from Russia its oil output had nearly dropped to its target of 8.5 million barrels per day for May and June. That is the level for its supply cut deal with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading producers known as OPEC+. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is over 3% higher currently. July Brent crude climbed 1.1% to $35.53 a barrel on Monday in thin trading.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold +0.06% Gold prices are rebounding today. Spot gold lost 0.4% to $1729.54 an ounce on Monday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.