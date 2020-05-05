05 May

Dollar net short bets fell after approval of additional US aid packet

May 5, 2020

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bearish bets decreased to $10.23 billion from $11.51 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to April 28 and released on Friday May 1. The change in overall dollar position was mainly due to increase in bearish bets on Canadian and Australian dollars as well as decrease in bullish bets on euro as net short positions of Pound, Canadian and Australian dollars were maintained against the dollar. The US Congress passed another coronavirus relief package worth nearly $500 billion to replenish funds for small businesses while US Labor department reported 25 million Americans have lost their jobs over the prior five weeks.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

April 28 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish positive -2075 -392
AUD bearish positive -2449 -261
EUR bullish negative 10778 -1060
GBP bullish positive -519 -413
CHF bullish positive 715 80
JPY bullish positive 3782 737
Total 10232

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
