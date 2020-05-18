Dollar net short bets decline continued despite jump in unemployment

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bearish bets decrease continued to $9.07 billion from $9.17 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to May 2 and released on Friday May 15. The marginal change in overall dollar position was mainly due to marginal decrease in bullish bets on Swiss franc, increase in bearish bets on Australian dollar and British Pound, as well as increase in euro bullish bets. Once again the Pound, Canadian and Australian dollars maintained net short positions against the dollar. The ICE US Dollar index rose as the China’s General Administration of Customs reported Chinese exports rose unexpectedly 3.5% in April from a year earlier, after falling 6.6% in March. And Dollar strengthened despite the April US jobs report indicated unemployment jumped to 14.7% due to US job losses unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate May 12 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bearish positive -2291 -9 AUD bearish positive -2294 -143 EUR bullish negative 10593 254 GBP bullish positive -1049 -116 CHF bullish neutral 857 -145 JPY bullish negative 3258 65 Total 9073

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.