CATTLE Analysis: Lower beef production forecast bullish for live cattle price

By IFCMarkets
Lower beef production forecast bullish for live cattle price
The US Department of Agriculture World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate forecast for 2020 lower US total red meat and poultry production from last month as the sector adjusts to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty. Beef production is reduced as lower expected cattle slaughter more than offsets heavier carcass weights. Lower production is bullish for the live cattle price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 100.42
|Stop loss
|Below 93.66
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter