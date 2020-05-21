21 May

CATTLE Analysis: Lower beef production forecast bullish for live cattle price

May 21, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower beef production forecast bullish for live cattle price

The US Department of Agriculture World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate forecast for 2020 lower US total red meat and poultry production from last month as the sector adjusts to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty. Beef production is reduced as lower expected cattle slaughter more than offsets heavier carcass weights. Lower production is bullish for the live cattle price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 100.42
Stop loss Below 93.66

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Soft Commodities
China’s ‘Two Sessions’ herald rebound of economy May 20, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As the coronavirus fallout is spreading in Western economies, China’s rebound has begun. Global recovery requires global cooperation, however. Today, international interest in the annual Two Sessions of China’s top legislative and political advisory bodies -…
Gold, Silver, Miners Teater On The Brink Of A Breakout May 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This week has been a wild and emotional one and it’s just started! With Monday’s big pop in the stock indexes, the big rally was based on vaccine news and bullish comments from the fed, convincing most…
And Here Comes Whirlaway!: What Silver and the Horse Have in Common May 19, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger anticipates the come-from-behind winning run of silver. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   05/18/2020 In the late 1930s, a young stallion was born in Lexington, Ky., at the legendary Calumet Farm,…