CAD_Index Analysis: Growing oil prices can support the Canadian dollar

Growing oil prices can support the Canadian dollar
The share of energy products in Canada’s exports reaches 30%. They include oil and petroleum products, natural gas and coal. The cost of energy products is correlated with oil quotes. As a rule, the Canadian dollar strengthens with rising hydrocarbons prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is getting more expensive for the 5th day in a row and has already surpassed the psychological level of $ 30 per barrel. Investors believe that as quarantine is lifted in all countries of the world, fuel demand will recover. In particular, the demand for oil in China approached the “pre-quarantine” level. Citibank raised its forecast for WTI to $ 42 per barrel by the end of the year. On Monday, the United States announced successful trials of the vaccine against Covid-19, which contributed to a strong increase in oil prices. Inflation data will be released in Canada on Wednesday, and retail sales on Friday.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0,773
|Stop loss
|Below 0,753
