CAD_Index Analysis: Growing oil prices can support the Canadian dollar

The share of energy products in Canada’s exports reaches 30%. They include oil and petroleum products, natural gas and coal. The cost of energy products is correlated with oil quotes. As a rule, the Canadian dollar strengthens with rising hydrocarbons prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is getting more expensive for the 5th day in a row and has already surpassed the psychological level of $ 30 per barrel. Investors believe that as quarantine is lifted in all countries of the world, fuel demand will recover. In particular, the demand for oil in China approached the “pre-quarantine” level. Citibank raised its forecast for WTI to $ 42 per barrel by the end of the year. On Monday, the United States announced successful trials of the vaccine against Covid-19, which contributed to a strong increase in oil prices. Inflation data will be released in Canada on Wednesday, and retail sales on Friday.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0,773
Stop loss Below 0,753

