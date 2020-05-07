07 May

AUDUSD Analysis: Rising trade surplus in Australia bullish for AUDUSD

May 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Rising trade surplus in Australia bullish for AUDUSD

Australia’s trade surplus rose in March: the surplus rose to A$10.6 billion in March from A$3.87 billion in prior month, when an increase to A$6.4 billion was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6473
Stop loss Below 0.6401

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

