AUDUSD Analysis: Improving business confidence in Australia bullish for AUDUSD

Improving business confidence in Australia bullish for AUDUSD
Australia’s business confidence index improved: the National Australia Bank business confidence index improved to minus 46 in April from minus 65 in March. This is bullish for AUDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6518
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6434
