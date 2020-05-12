12 May

AUDUSD Analysis: Improving business confidence in Australia bullish for AUDUSD

May 12, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Improving business confidence in Australia bullish for AUDUSD

Australia’s business confidence index improved: the National Australia Bank business confidence index improved to minus 46 in April from minus 65 in March. This is bullish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6518
Stop loss Below 0.6434

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
The Tragedy of Missed of COVID-19 Opportunities May 12, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As China’s economy is rebounding, the belated COVID-19 mobilization in the United States and Europe has resulted in huge human and economic damage. New policy plunders could make the situation much worse globally. My new report, “The…
NASDAQ Sets Up A Massive Head-n-Shoulders May 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our research team has identified a potential trade setup in QID that correlates to our ongoing analysis of the US stock market and our Advanced Fibonacci Price Amplitude Arcs.  We believe a major price inflection point is…
Why Financial Trouble Brews on the “Home” Front May 12, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International The world has been hearing a lot about "homes" in recent months, as in -- "stay there" to help halt the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the sales of those homes in the U.S.…