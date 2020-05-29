Arconic, Alcoa, Hertz & Barrick Gold lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

World stock indices continue to increase actively. Over the past 7 days, the stocks of industrial and aviation companies became the top leaders, previously being significantly behind in growth. Currencies of commodity countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South Africa, remain in high demand.

1.Arconic Inc, 50.108% – an American manufacturer of aluminum products. 2.Alcoa Corp., 26.391% – an American primary aluminum mining company.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. – an American car rental company.

2. Barrick Gold Corp – a Canadian Gold Mining Company.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. NZDUSD, NZDJPY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar and Japanese yen.

2. AUDUSD, AUDJPY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar and the Japanese yen.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the fall of these charts means the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the US dollar and the euro.

2. USDZAR, EURZAR – the fall of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.

