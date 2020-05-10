10-Year Note Speculators up their bearish bets for 3rd time in 4 weeks

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators added to their bearish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -49,424 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 28th. This was a weekly change of -15,326 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -34,098 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) rising by 5,072 contracts (to a weekly total of 583,809 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) increased by 20,398 contracts for the week (to a total of 633,233 contracts).

10-Year speculative positions saw higher bearish bets for the third time in the past four weeks. Last week on April 21st, the net position had fallen to the least bearish level in the previous one hundred and twenty-three weeks before this week’s slight bearish comeback.

Overall, the bearishness of the net position has dropped dramatically as the speculator bets have been under -75,000 contracts in each the past five weeks after having spent twenty-two consecutive weeks with at least -150,000 net contracts.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -6,311 contracts on the week. This was a weekly increase of 9,073 contracts from the total net of -15,384 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $139.01 which was a shortfall of $-0.37 from the previous close of $139.39, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

