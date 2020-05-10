10-Year Bond Speculators sharply cut bearish bets for 2nd week

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators cut back on their bearish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -38,056 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday May 26th. This was a weekly change of 55,076 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -93,132 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) rising by 4,822 contracts (to a weekly total of 658,626 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) dropped by -50,254 contracts for the week (to a total of 696,682 contracts).

Speculators reduced their 10-Year bearish bets by at least 50,000 contracts for the second straight week. This decline by over 110,000 contracts in the past two weeks has brought the current bearish standing (-38,056 contracts) to the second lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began (April 21st marked the lowest level with a total of -34,098 contracts). Speculative positions have not been in a net bullish position since December 12th of 2017, which is a span of one hundred and twenty-eight weeks.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -6,794 contracts on the week. This was a weekly decrease of -60,166 contracts from the total net of 53,372 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $138.95 which was a rise of $0.09 from the previous close of $138.85, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

