XAUUSD Retraces Gains, But Bullish Bias Remains

By Orbex
Gold prices are down about 0.40% intraday.
The declines come after prices briefly rose to highs of 1747.04 on Tuesday this week.
Despite the retracement, price action in gold remains solidly poised to the upside.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The lower support level at 1700 is likely to hold out any declines. But, in the event of a break down below this level, we suspect further moves lower.
To the upside, gold prices could now be looking to aim for 1800 if the bullish sentiment prevails.
By Orbex