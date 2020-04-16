16 Apr

XAUUSD Retraces Gains, But Bullish Bias Remains

April 16, 2020

By Orbex

Gold prices are down about 0.40% intraday.

The declines come after prices briefly rose to highs of 1747.04 on Tuesday this week.

Despite the retracement, price action in gold remains solidly poised to the upside.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The lower support level at 1700 is likely to hold out any declines. But, in the event of a break down below this level, we suspect further moves lower.

To the upside, gold prices could now be looking to aim for 1800 if the bullish sentiment prevails.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Metals
Crude Crashes On Record EIA Inventories Build Apr 16, 2020 - By Orbex EIA Inventories Rise Again Crude oil has come under significant selling pressure once again this week, with price action erasing the gains of the recent recovery. The EIA has reported a further, record build in crude inventories. For the week…
If Investors Crunched Data Like This Their Expectations Would Change Dramatically Apr 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - New economic data being released as earnings start to hit may alter how investors perceive the recent price recovery in the US and global markets.  Many institutional analysts began suggesting “the bottom is in” and recently began…
In Every Bear Market, One Asset Always Surges in Value — This One Apr 15, 2020 - "The relative value of cash will necessarily zoom higher when stocks plunge." By Elliott Wave International A negative sentiment toward cash had been in place for quite some time. Let's go back a little more than a year when our…