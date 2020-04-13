XAUCNH Analysis: Getting ready for the Chinese statistics release

There are two main factors of demand for precious metals. First of all, they are the risks of a global economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the international bank JPMorgan Chase estimated the loss of the global economy at $ 5.5 trillion within the next 2 years. The Institute of International Finance expects the world trade reduces by 30% this year. Earlier negative forecasts were issued by OECD, S&P Global Ratings and many others. The second important factor making gold attractive may be the risks of the world major currencies weakening due to an increase in their emissions. The Fed, the ECB, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and most other central banks announced stimulus programs for their economies affected by Covid-19. In the US, economic assistance will exceed $ 2 trillion, in the EU – 540 billion euros, etc. Against this background, gold may be in high demand as a protective asset. In turn, the depreciation of the yuan may be caused by lower rates of the Chinese Central Bank and the decrease in the world trade. Next week, important macroeconomic data able to affect the dynamics of XAUCNH will come out in China. Trade balance for March will be published on April 14. And the Chinese GDP for the 1st quarter will come out on April 17.

