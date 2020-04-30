WTI Crude Oil Rebounds After Double Bottom Pattern

By Orbex

WTI crude oil prices are up over 22% on an intraday basis. This follows a strong recovery from the 10.58 level of support.

Price action fell back to this level to form a double bottom pattern. With the support area holding strong, prices are moving higher.

However, only on a successful breakout above 17.80 will this bullish pattern be validated.

With prices showing some early signs of fading momentum, a lot will depend on whether or not oil prices can close above the 17.80 handle.

