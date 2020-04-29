29 Apr

WTI Crude Oil Price Remains Volatile

April 29, 2020

By Orbex

Crude oil prices are down close to 5% on the day following a 24.8% decline from the day before.

Price action in WTI continues to remain volatile and erratic. However, prices are now back near the previously held support of 10.58.

This marks a potential double bottom technical pattern. With the upper range at 17.80, a successful breakout could trigger further gains.

The minimum upside from the double bottom pattern is at 22.00.

There is also a risk that prices could breakdown off the support level which could see prices inching back to single digits.

