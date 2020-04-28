28 Apr

WTI Crude Oil Gives Back The Gains, But Holds Steady

April 28, 2020

By Orbex

WTI crude oil prices are down over 28% on the day again.

This comes just after the commodity marked a strong rebound following last week’s drop into negative territory.

The declines in crude oil, however, keep prices within the range of 18.62 and 12.34.

The new declines come on the back of oversupply concerns.

As long as prices hold near the 12.34 level, we expect the declines to be limited, but expect volatility to rise on a breach below this level.

By Orbex

 

Energy Financial News
