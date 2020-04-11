VIX Speculators increased their bearish bets this week

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators raised their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -30,626 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 7th. This was a weekly change of -12,249 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,377 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) dropping by -3,923 contracts (to a weekly total of 60,652 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by 8,326 contracts for the week (to a total of 91,278 contracts).

VIX speculators added to their bearish positions this week following declines in the past two weeks. Despite this week’s gains, the overall net position (-30,626 contracts) is now down by over 100,000 contracts from eight weeks ago on February 18th which had a total of -130,229 contracts. The last time VIX contracts have been in positive territory is January 8th of 2019.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 32,922 contracts on the week. This was a weekly advance of 10,374 contracts from the total net of 22,548 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $39.67 which was a shortfall of $-7.10 from the previous close of $46.77, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

