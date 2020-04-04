VIX Speculators edged their bearish bets lower this week

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators very slightly edged their bearish net positions lower in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -18,377 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday March 31st. This was a weekly change of 331 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,708 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) decreasing by -17,691 contracts (to a weekly total of 64,575 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) fell by -18,022 contracts for the week (to a total of 82,952 contracts).

VIX speculative positions saw lower bearish bets for a second straight week and for the fifth time in the past seven weeks. This week’s small dip in bearish bets follows last week’s large drop by over 60,000 contracts and lands the overall bearish speculator standing at a new low level since January 15th of 2019.

Open interest levels fell again this week showing that participants have continued a sharp retreat from the VIX market for a second week. This week’s open interest level (a total of 235,004 contracts) dropped to the lowest point since February 28th of 2012, a span of four hundred and twenty-three weeks.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 22,548 contracts on the week. This was a weekly decline of -724 contracts from the total net of 23,272 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $46.77 which was a decrease of $-1.47 from the previous close of $48.25, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets.

