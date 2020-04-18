VIX Speculators added to their bearish bets for 2nd week

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators slightly raised their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -33,499 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 14th. This was a weekly change of -2,873 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -30,626 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) sinking by -5,649 contracts (to a weekly total of 55,003 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) fell by a greater amount of -2,776 contracts for the week (to a total of 88,502 contracts).

Speculative bearish positions increased for a second straight week and the overall position rose to the most bearish level in four weeks. Speculators have continued to cling to an overall bearish position (although much diminished) despite the heightened volatility due the COVID-19 shutdown. The spec sentiment has not had a bullish level since January of 2019 (total of 66 straight weeks).

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 34,655 contracts on the week. This was a weekly boost of 1,733 contracts from the total net of 32,922 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $32.97 which was a decline of $-6.70 from the previous close of $39.67, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

