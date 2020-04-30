30 Apr

USDJPY Analysis: USDJPY falls on better than forecast Japanese data

April 30, 2020

By IFCMarkets

USDJPY falls on better than forecast Japanese data

Japan’s industrial output fell less than forecast in March: industrial production fell 3.7% in March following 0.3% decline in February when a 5% drop was expected. This is bearish for USDJPY.

Indicator VALUE Signal
MACD Sell
Stochastic Neutral
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 106.39
Stop loss Above 106.79

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin’s coming of age? May’s historic halving taking place in a new era Apr 30, 2020 - By George Prior The Bitcoin price will hit ‘at least $10,000’ even before the four-yearly ‘halving’ event taking place in two weeks, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The prediction from the chief…
CloudMD Is My TeleHealth Stock Apr 30, 2020 - With telehealth becoming a rising star in the coronavirus era, Keith Schaefer discusses why one company rapidly expanding in Canada stands out. By The Life Science Report - Source: Keith Schaefer for Streetwise Reports   04/28/2020 An entirely newand highly profitableindustry…
Q1 GDP Data Masking The True Global Economic Future? Apr 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As Q1 GDP data is released on Wednesday, April 29, which will reflect the first three months of 2020 in terms of total economic output, we believe the number will skew the current true global economic conditions…