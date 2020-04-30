USDJPY Analysis: USDJPY falls on better than forecast Japanese data

By IFCMarkets
USDJPY falls on better than forecast Japanese data
Japan’s industrial output fell less than forecast in March: industrial production fell 3.7% in March following 0.3% decline in February when a 5% drop was expected. This is bearish for USDJPY.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|MACD
|Sell
|Stochastic
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 106.39
|Stop loss
|Above 106.79
