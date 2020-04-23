23 Apr

USDJPY Analysis: USDJPY falls despite weak Japanese data

April 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets

USDJPY falls despite weak Japanese data

Japan’s manufacturing sector contraction broadened in April: Markit’s manufacturing PMI fell to 43.7 from 44.8 in March. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below 50 indicate contraction. This is bullish for USDJPY, but the technical setup is still bearish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
MACD Sell
Stochastic Buy
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 107.45
Stop loss Above 107.85

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
How Price Gaps Help Traders Hit the “TARGET” of Opportunity Apr 23, 2020 - Here's how a bearish price gap on Target's chart foretold of the retail giant's Q1 2020 nosedive By Elliott Wave International As many of us continue the process of working from home, isolated with young children and significant others day…
Real Estate Crash The Next Shoe To Drop – Part II Apr 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As we continue to delve into the looming Real Estate crisis that will likely hit the US and globe over the next 12 to 24+ months, we want to focus on the human psychological process of dealing…
Deflationary Psychology Versus the Fed: Here’s the Likely Winner Apr 22, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Weeks before the February top in the DJIA, the January Elliott Wave Theorist (Elliott Wave International President Robert Prechter's monthly publication about financial markets and social trends since 1979) said: Most economists believe the Fed…