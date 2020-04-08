USDJPY Analysis: Rising current account surplus in Japan bullish for USDJPY

By IFCMarkets
Rising current account surplus in Japan bullish for USDJPY
Current account surplus rose in Japan in February: current account surplus rose to 2.38 trillion yen from 1.63 trillion in January, when a decline to 2.02 trillion yen was forecast. This is bullish for USDJPY.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|MACD
|Buy
|Stochastic
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 109
|Stop loss
|Below 108.6
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
