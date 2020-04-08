08 Apr

USDJPY Analysis: Rising current account surplus in Japan bullish for USDJPY

April 8, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Rising current account surplus in Japan bullish for USDJPY

Current account surplus rose in Japan in February: current account surplus rose to 2.38 trillion yen from 1.63 trillion in January, when a decline to 2.02 trillion yen was forecast. This is bullish for USDJPY.

Indicator VALUE Signal
MACD Buy
Stochastic Neutral
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 109
Stop loss Below 108.6

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Adaptive Fibonacci Suggests Much Lower Prices Yet To Come – Part I Apr 8, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system suggests a much deeper price move is in the works and the current price rally will likely end near resistance levels identified by the Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system.  We are…
Rigged Market Socialism Apr 8, 2020 - With his portfolio "solidly anchored" in silver and gold, sector expert Michael Ballanger opines on how bankers and politicians can manipulate markets. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   04/06/2020 As a child, I used to…
Europe’s Best-Performing 2019 Market: a Harsh Lesson in Complacency Apr 8, 2020 - Even a quick look at a chart's Elliott waves "usually pays off in spades" By Elliott Wave International In the world of investing, "complacency" is a potentially hazardous state of mind. Consider that every year, September and October have often…