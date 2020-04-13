USDJPY Analysis: Lower Japan’s eco watchers index bullish for USDJPY

By IFCMarkets
Lower Japan’s eco watchers index bullish for USDJPY
Japan’s economy watchers sentiment fell in March: the eco watchers index fell to 14.2 from 27.4 in February, when a decline to 22.2 was expected. While this is bullish for USDJPY, technical setup remains bearish.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|MACD
|Buy
|Stochastic
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 107.76
|Stop loss
|Above 108.16
