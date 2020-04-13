13 Apr

USDJPY Analysis: Lower Japan’s eco watchers index bullish for USDJPY

April 13, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Japan’s economy watchers sentiment fell in March: the eco watchers index fell to 14.2 from 27.4 in February, when a decline to 22.2 was expected. While this is bullish for USDJPY, technical setup remains bearish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
MACD Buy
Stochastic Neutral
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 107.76
Stop loss Above 108.16

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

