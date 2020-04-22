USDCHF Analysis: Improving Swiss trade balance bearish for USDCHF

By IFCMarkets
Improving Swiss trade balance bearish for USDCHF
Swiss trade surplus rose in March: the trade surplus reached 4.02 billion francs from 3.54 in February, when a decline to 3.23 billion was expected. This is bearish for USDCHF.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 0.9668
|Stop loss
|Above 0.9705
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter