22 Apr

USDCHF Analysis: Improving Swiss trade balance bearish for USDCHF

April 22, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Swiss trade surplus rose in March: the trade surplus reached 4.02 billion francs from 3.54 in February, when a decline to 3.23 billion was expected. This is bearish for USDCHF.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.9668
Stop loss Above 0.9705

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

