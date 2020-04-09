USDCAD Analysis: Falling building permits in Canada bullish for USDCAD

By IFCMarkets
Falling building permits in Canada bullish for USDCAD
Building permits fell in Canada more than expected in February: total number of building permits issued by Canadian municipalities decreased 7.3% in February, after 3.3% rise in January, when a 4%decline was forecast. This is bullish for USDCAD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.4055
|Stop loss
|Below 1.4008
