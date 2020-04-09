09 Apr

USDCAD Analysis: Falling building permits in Canada bullish for USDCAD

April 9, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Falling building permits in Canada bullish for USDCAD

Building permits fell in Canada more than expected in February: total number of building permits issued by Canadian municipalities decreased 7.3% in February, after 3.3% rise in January, when a 4%decline was forecast. This is bullish for USDCAD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.4055
Stop loss Below 1.4008

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Adaptive Fibonacci Suggests Much Lower Prices Yet To Come – Part I Apr 8, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system suggests a much deeper price move is in the works and the current price rally will likely end near resistance levels identified by the Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system.  We are…
Rigged Market Socialism Apr 8, 2020 - With his portfolio "solidly anchored" in silver and gold, sector expert Michael Ballanger opines on how bankers and politicians can manipulate markets. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   04/06/2020 As a child, I used to…
Europe’s Best-Performing 2019 Market: a Harsh Lesson in Complacency Apr 8, 2020 - Even a quick look at a chart's Elliott waves "usually pays off in spades" By Elliott Wave International In the world of investing, "complacency" is a potentially hazardous state of mind. Consider that every year, September and October have often…