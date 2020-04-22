US oil reserves data may affect markets

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -2.65% S&P 500 -3.05% Nasdaq 100 -3.68% Nikkei Index -2.79% US Dollar Index +0.28%

On Tuesday, global stock indices dropped, as investors believe the collapse of oil prices could mean a global economic downturn. All 11 sectors of the American S&P 500 index fell. According to Refinitiv agency, the total net profit of the energy sector in the 1st quarter will fall by 58.9% compared to the previous year. Because of this, quotes of the S&P 500 energy index have fallen by 46% since the beginning of the year and it became the leader of the fall in S&P 500. Regarding forecasts for the 1st quarter, the total profit of all companies in the S&P 500 stock index is expected to decrease by 13.6%. It should be noted that quotes of this index are now below the figures of the beginning of the year by 14% or about the same amount. Thus, the drop in company profits is included in the S&P 500 value. This morning, futures on US stock indexes are being traded up. Investors responded positively to the US Senate’s decision to allocate $500 billion to help American small businesses. Another positive factor was the increase in profit of the Netflix online cinema in the 1st quarter. The demand for online entertainment and services increases due to quarantine amid Covid-19.