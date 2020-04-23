Ukraine cuts rate 8th time with further easing in sight

By CentralBankNews.info

Ukraine’s central bank cut its policy rate for the eight time, saying inflationary pressures remain moderate and the economy requires “substantial support due to the adverse impact of quarantine measures on business activity, consumption and employment.”

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) lowered its key policy rate by another 200 basis points to 8.0 percent – a much larger cut than expected by analysts – and has now cut it by 10 percentage points since it began an easing cycle in April 2019.

NBU reiterated that it still expects to reduce the rate further to 7.0 percent this year, with the pace of the easing dependent on how talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) progress, how the coronavirus pandemic develops and how quickly quarantine measures are lifted, and what anti-crises measures other governments and central banks adopt.

“The NBU leaves open the possibility of a greater easing in monetary policy if a fall in consumer demand due to quarantine measures and weaker business activity put stronger downward pressure on inflation than is currently expected,” NBU said.

Ukraine’s inflation rate decelerated for the 8th consecutive month to 2.3 percent in March, well below the central bank’s target range of 5.0 percent, plus/minus 1 percentage points, due to lower energy prices, the residual effects of a rise in the hryvnia’s exchange rate last year, and a larger supply of raw foods, NBU said.

These factors outweighed the upward pressure on prices from a fall in the hryvnia in March and the panic buying of some goods after the quarantine was imposed on March 17.

Inflation is expected to accelerate moderately in coming months to 6 percent by the end of this year, but still remain within the target range, as consumer demand remains subdued long after the quarantine ends although fiscal and monetary stimulus will help offset some of the decline.

Next year inflation is expected to temporarily exceed the target range due to the low comparison base before stabilizing around the medium-term target of 5.0 percent, NBU said.

After rising from September last year to the end of 2019, the hryvnia fell through March but has bounced back this month, both against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Today the hryvnia was trading at 27.0 to the U.S. dollar, down 12.6 percent this year and at 29.2 against the euro, down 9.2 percent.

Ukraine’s economy, which had been expected to expand 3.5 percent this year, up from 2019’s 3.3 percent, is now expected to shrink by 5.0 percent in 2020 before resuming growth of around 4.0 percent in following years as the economy begins to recover in the second half of this year.

“The adverse impact of the pandemic on the Ukrainian economy is expected to be relatively shorty-term, but strong,” NBU said, with the most pronounced impact from lower business activity, consumption, employment and exports in the second quarter of this year.

An updated economic forecast will be published on April 30.



The National Bank of Ukraine issued the following press release:

“The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to cut the key policy rate to 8%. The continued monetary easing aims to support the economy during the period of pandemic and quarantine.

In March–April, inflation was lower than expected, despite the temporary price growth in the first weeks of the quarantine

Last month, consumer inflation declined to 2.3% yoy. Price growth was restrained by three major factors: lower global energy prices, the residual effects of last year’s appreciation of the hryvnia, and a larger supply of raw foods. These factors outweighed the opposite pressure on prices from the weakening of the domestic currency in March and the panic buying of some goods after the quarantine was imposed.

According to preliminary data from NBU online monitoring, inflation will remain low in April. High demand for basic goods and unrest on the FX market caused by psychological factors waned quickly. As a result, prices for most food products and medicines, which had grown in the first weeks of the quarantine, have declined in recent weeks.

In 2020, inflation will remain within the target range of 5% +/- 1 pp. This will not be impeded by monetary and fiscal support to the economy

Inflation will accelerate moderately in the coming months, to reach 6% at the end of 2020, thus remaining within the target range. Fiscal and monetary policy measures that are aimed to support businesses and households will partially offset the decline in consumer demand. However, consumer demand will remain subdued for long after the quarantine ends, keeping inflation from growing above the target level this year.

Inflation will also be contained by declining global energy prices, which will continue to influence domestic fuel prices.

At the same time, the increase in inflation compared with the current level will be primarily driven by a pass through from the recent depreciation of the hryvnia.

In Q1 2021, inflation will temporarily deviate from the target range against a low comparison base. Afterwards, it will decrease and stabilize at the medium-term target of 5%. This level will be achieved thanks to the NBU’s prudent monetary policy and a more restrained fiscal policy after the pandemic ends and economic activity recovers.

The economy of Ukraine will contract by 5.0% in 2020 in the wake of the quarantine imposed to overcome the pandemic and due to the global crisis. However, it will resume growth at round 4% in the following years.

The adverse impact of the pandemic on the Ukrainian economy is expected to be relatively short-term, but strong. The quarantine has already affected business activity, consumption, and employment. A decrease in global demand has also limited export opportunities for Ukraine. According to NBU estimates, the effect of these factors will be the most pronounced in Q2 2020.

A gradual lifting of quarantine restrictions will allow the economy to recover in H2 2020. Loose fiscal and monetary policies will contribute to the economic recovery. An increase in budgetary spending by the government to overcome the crisis, along with the NBU’s actions to support the banking system, will mitigate the negative impact the pandemic has on the economy.

The NBU revised the forecast of current account deficit for 2020 downwards

This year, the current account deficit will be 1.7% of GDP (versus 3.2% in the January forecast). Imports of goods to Ukraine will decrease more than exports. Amid the worldwide quarantine and lower global prices, Ukraine will reduce its purchases of energy and the majority of nonessential goods. The pandemic will affect exports less, as demand for food products is expected to be maintained. At the same time, the decline in remittances from labor migrants will be more than offset by Ukrainians spending less on foreign travel.

The current account deficit will widen again once economic activity rebounds globally and in Ukraine. This will be driven by households’ pent-up demand for imported goods, the resumption of investment imports by businesses, and the expected decrease in gas transit revenues. Nevertheless, the deficit will continue to range between 3% and 4% of GDP, as envisaged in the NBU’s January forecast.

Continued cooperation with the IMF remains the key assumption of this macroeconomic forecast

Ukraine is close to having a new aid program approved by the IMF Executive Board. The NBU’s revised forecast envisages that Ukraine will receive the first tranche of about USD 2 billion in Q2.

First, this will cover the state budget deficit, which has increased to 7.5% of GDP. This will enable Ukraine to confidently pass through the period of peaking debt repayments, and finance measures to support businesses and households at a time when business activity is slowing down, employment and tax revenues are falling, and foreign investors are leaving emerging markets.

Second, financing from the IMF and other official international partners will help maintain Ukraine’s international reserves at USD 27 to 29 billion this year and in the coming years.

In this light, signing a new aid program with the IMF is the main prerequisite for maintaining macro-financial stability in Ukraine during the global crisis. Therefore, the absence of a program with the IMF remains the main risk to this forecast.

Another important risk to the outlined forecast could arise from a longer-lasting novel coronavirus pandemic and, consequently, longer-lasting quarantine measures being required to overcome the outbreak

This will have a direct influence on how quickly the global and Ukrainian economies recover.

Other risks also remain significant. They include:

an escalation of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine

a drop in the harvest of grain, fruit and vegetable crops in Ukraine in the wake of unfavorable weather

the higher volatility of global food prices, driven by global climate change and the risk of stronger protectionist measures.

In this light, the NBU Board decided to cut the key policy rate considering that inflationary pressures were moderate, and the economy required substantial support due to the adverse impact of quarantine measures on business activity, consumption and employment.

In view of the above, the NBU continued to ease monetary policy, by cutting the key policy rate by 2 pp, to 8%.

Together with other measures taken by the NBU, such as expanding its set of liquidity support tools and the introduction of preferential terms for borrowers by banks, this will provide the economy with the impetus required to provide support for households and businesses in these difficult times, and to ensure that business activity picks up quickly once the quarantine is lifted.

The NBU expects that the key policy rate to be reduced further, to 7% in the current year

In deciding how quickly the key policy rate can be decreased to that level, the NBU will take into account how talks with the IMF progress, how the coronavirus pandemic develops, how quickly quarantine measures are lifted, and what anti-crisis measures other governments and central banks adopt.

The NBU leaves open the possibility of a greater easing in monetary policy if a fall in consumer demand due to quarantine measures and weaker business activity put stronger downward pressure on inflation than is currently expected.

The decision to cut the key policy rate, to 8%, was approved by NBU Board Decision on the key policy rate No.289_D, dated 23 April 2020.

A new detailed macroeconomic forecast will be published in the central bank’s Inflation Report on 30 April 2020.

A summary of the discussion by Monetary Policy Committee members that preceded this decision will be published on 4 May 2020.