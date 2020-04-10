Tullow Oil, Cenovus Energy, Arconic & UTX lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

World oil prices rose by about 30% over the week.Investors are expecting a reduction in the oil output of OPEC+ member countries. Against this background, shares of oil and gas companies showed the greatest increase. As often happens, a correction may occur after the announcement of real volumes of oil production decline.There is even an exchange saying about this: Buy the rumor, sell the fact.

1. Tullow Oil PLC – a British oil and gas company.

2. Cenovus Energy Inc – a Canadian oil and gas company.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Arconic Inc. – an American aluminum producer (former Alcoa).

2. United Technologies Corporation – an American company manufacturing military aerospace and civil construction equipment.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDJPY, AUDCHF – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

2. USDTRY, USDZAR – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Turkish lira and the South African rand to the US dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURRUB, USDRUB – the fall of these charts means the strengthening of the Russian ruble against the euro and the US dollar.

2. EURAUD, EURNZD – the fall of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian and New Zealand dollars against the euro.

Note:

