Thoughts on the Coronavirus

By The Gold Report

Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports 04/12/2020

Bob Moriarty of 321gold shares his thoughts on the coronavirus.

If there was ever a time for real leaders to step forward and lead, the

last four months would have been the time to do so. If there was an issue

that demanded cooperation from all the nations of the world, we have seen

it. Instead we have been fed a steady diet of disinformation and outright

lies from almost every government at most levels. If these are the leaders,

we ought to fire the whole lot and start anew. Instead of “women and

children first,” we are seeing “every man for himself.”

I’ve been fairly quiet for the last ten days or so and a lot of people have

been bugging me to write more. Certainly this is an important issue so I’ll

give you my thoughts.

It seems pretty obvious to me that the Chinese government was lying about

the number of deaths right from the first. And it continues. They are

understating the size of the issue and have been all along.

On the other hand, the US government is also lying through their teeth but

appear to be overstating the deaths from the coronavirus. All of a sudden

every victim in the U.S. qualifies as a coronavirus death. In San Antonio

the officials called a

preemie born at 22 weeks a coronavirus victim.

Guys, don’t be stupid. Normal gestation in humans is 40 weeks. A 22-week

preemie stands virtually no chance of survival. But it didn’t die of the

virus.

Much is made of the number of Italians who have died. The Italians have the

oldest average age in Europe. Of course they are dying. Old people die all

the time. Yes, the old age homes in Washington had high rates of mortality.

But think about that for a moment. No one goes into an old folks home for a

vacation. They all know they are going to die there or in a hospital.

That’s why they went in the first place. Signing up for an old age home is

eventually a bit of a death sentence, not necessarily from the coronavirus. Many people in old age homes in the US die every year just from the

flu. But today they are all being written off as the coronavirus, not

heart attacks or flu or just old age.

How can it possibly be that four months after it became obvious that the

world has a big problem that so little real information has come out? Did

you know that the number of deaths in



Beijing and Shanghai



is tiny? How come the country managed to export the virus to the entire

world but skipped the two most important cities in China?

You have to love the Germans. They just love data and reports.



They tested all 1,000 people in a tiny village



and realized that a lot more people showed positive to the virus

antibodies than they realized, some 15% of the total. According to the

German numbers the death rate was more like 0.37 or four times as dangerous

as the ordinary flu. That’s tiny compared to what has been quoted

elsewhere.

Iceland tested 36,000 of their citizens, about 10% of the total for the

tiny country. They found



half the people tested showed positive for the virus,

however there had only been seven deaths out of 1,600 cases of the virus.

As a matter of interest, Iceland tested twenty times as many of their

citizens as the UK on a percentage basis. The death rate shown by the UK is

stated as 30 times higher than that of Iceland.

We should have



a lot of good, tested and valid information about the virus



and just how dangerous it is but because of this chronic “every man for

himself” attitude, we pretty much have to guess. I’m not a doctor or any

sort of expert but I have to go through dozens of articles a day about

everything so I have a tiny bit of a feel for the issue.

Almost all people dying of the virus have other issues but here are the

most important. The virus is most deadly when it invades the lungs and

often causes double pneumonia. It’s an ugly death. The patient literally

drowns.

The virus is most dangerous to those with asthma, hypertension or simply

old age. Weight seems to be a factor and obesity could put you in the

high-risk category. Blacks and minorities seem to have a higher chance of

dying than whites. Few children develop serious cases but do on occasion.

Watching the daily briefing on the virus is like a free ticket to a circus

run by the clowns. The official head of the federal government’s Corona

Task Force is supposed to be Vice President Mike Pence but he stands near

Trump looking like a cross between a wooden store clothing dummy and an

organ grinder’s monkey holding a tin can out for donations.

President Trump immediately goes into his opera scales routine that he is

so good at. In bass, “ME, ME, ME” and switching over to soprano, “ME, ME,

ME” and down to tenor to finish, “ME, ME, ME.” His latest brilliance was to

credit lovely Ivanka with the creation of the last fifteen million jobs

created out of the six point seven million new jobs since he took office.

Not to be outdone, we have the media, all in makeup, eager to feast on

every stupid comment out of the mouth of the president. If Trump came out

in favor of peace in the universe, Santa Claus and free kittens for little

girls, the media would immediately find fault with all three.

But where we begin to bring light to the real issues of the coronavirus is

by looking at the positions taken by Dr. Anthony Fauci. At first he claimed

two million Americans would die. That number dropped to two hundred and

forty thousand and now it seems to be about sixty thousand. That’s lower

than the deaths from ordinary flu in a typical winter. Is it possible that

he has an agenda that is just now being exposed?

Dr. Fauci is presented as the Federal Government’s leading expert on

immunology and infectious diseases. But is he really or should he be?

When President Trump learned of a small French trial by a doctor of an

anti-malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine (Let’s call it HCQ) Dr. Fauci

was the first but hardly the last to point out that the HCQ while in common

use, hadn’t been through a vigorous double blind study for use with the

coronavirus.

That is both true and utterly meaningless at the same time. What if the

drug that some doctor believed would save lives of patients with the virus

was simple aspirin? Certainly aspirin hasn’t been through any sort of

professional and vigorous test against the virus. But who cares?

If it works, it works. If it doesn’t work, you don’t use it. We have a good

idea of what dosage of aspirin is safe and when it becomes dangerous.

How long would it take to test? Well, not being a doctor but having some

ability to think for myself, you have a bunch of doctors hand out a handful

of aspirin and



in a couple of days



have a pretty good feel for success or failure. If everybody dies given

aspirin, it might be a good idea to stop. If everyone lives that you gave

aspirin to, go buy some stock in Bayer and do a professional write up of

how great aspirin is to cure the virus.

In



one of the most bizarre comments I have ever read



from a government organization talking about testing HCQ, “NIH scientists

said urgent clinical evidence is needed. Even so, the study is not

estimated to be completed until July 2021.”

OK, Dr. Fauci and the NIH, we will do it the most professional way. Fifteen

months from now we will know if it should be used or not. What a brilliant

idea. Why didn’t I think of that?

</p’

By the way Dr. Fauci, just how many people in the world will die of the

Corona Virus between now and July 2021 because you wouldn’t recommend HCQ

because it hadn’t been tested in the most professional way?

But it gets even worse. Now this really is anecdotal and we know how Dr.

Fauci hates that. He seems to love the idea of a vaccine and some sort of



social credit system



similar to that of the Chinese. But we should ease into it by



first generating a national database of those who test positive for

antibodies



and we can ease into total control of everyone by the government as time

passes.

I’m going to point out something here that I learned from Quinton Hennigh.

This coronavirus does not contain DNA. It contains RNA, which is different. It

is entirely possible that you can catch the virus multiple times.

So put everyone on some sort of government database but it doesn’t matter

to his or her health because it’s possible they can catch it again and

again. We don’t know yet. The most important thing is to get them on that

list so we can have total control of them the way China does over their

people.



Bill Gates



and Dr. Fauci agree on one thing.



They want the national database. When someone comes up with a vaccine hopefully from Bill Gates, at that

point we add credit to their entry in the database for having been

vaccinated. They can then travel or buy food or work in certain industries.

The idea of a massive government database is just wonderful. You can

control every aspect of a person’s life once on the list.

I’m going to shock my readers now by telling you something no one has ever

told you before. Sit down, make yourself comfortable and don’t collapse at

the news.

There is no Santa Claus.

Take a deep breath and relax. I know it’s a shock.

There is no Santa Claus. Your mommy and daddy should have briefed you but

the cookies and milk, it was all a waste of time. There isn’t a

Santa.

There also isn’t a vaccine for HIV and



HIV has killed 32 million people. There may never be a vaccine for HIV.

So why are so many people convinced we are going to have a vaccine for the

coronavirus? HIV has been a problem for forty plus years and we have no

vaccine.

MONEY!!!

It’s all about money no matter what Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci tell you.

Scare hell out of people and then



demand they prove they have been vaccinated.

You can make a bundle with a good vaccine. Or even a poor vaccine that

really doesn’t do much of anything.

Why would you want a simple off the shelf drug to cure the virus when you

can cash in big time by forcing people to be vaccinated? And by the way

vaccines kill a lot of people and often don’t prevent the diseases they

claim to.

In my opinion the coronavirus scare is more a function of government

control than a real threat. That is not to say that it’s not dangerous. It

is dangerous and it will kill tens of thousands of people in the US alone.

But you want to worry about people dying before their time and lives

destroyed, you might want to consider the effects of the Greatest

Depression that I have been warning about for years. In January I said it

was



here. In February I said it was



here. Do you get it yet?

It is here.

The damage done from the coronavirus is tiny



compared to the damage done by the economic depression, all brought to you thanks to Washington and Wall Street. The coronavirus

did not cause the depression. Wall Street and Washington caused the

depression and I was one of many predicting it well in advance.

The overreaction to the virus based on lies and little information out of

China and an utterly dysfunctional group of clowns running the US have

shattered supply chains around the world leaving tens of millions of

Americans with no jobs, no money and no future.

In the movie “The Big Short,” one of the characters predicted that for every

1% increase in unemployment, some 40,000 people would die and early death.

It could be suicide, drugs, alcohol, spousal abuse, heart attacks, but

being out of work and poor kills a lot of people. So



if we go to 32% unemployment as the Federal Reserve predicts, how many people must die?

The over reaction to the virus broke the supply chains but the depression

will destroy demand. It wasn’t due to the virus but the disease put the

negative effects of the depression into hyper drive.

Governments always want more and more control over their citizens. Never

let a crisis go to waste. But at some point the divide between the 1% and

the 99% gets so great that the great unwashed become the great armed and

pissed. Am I the only person to hear the sound of pitchforks being

sharpened?

Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates may need to be reminded of the old saying, “Be

careful of what you wish for.”

Bob Moriarty

President: 321gold

Archives

321gold

Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of Bob Moriarty and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. Bob Moriarty is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. Streetwise Reports was not involved in the content preparation. Bob Moriarty was not paid by Streetwise Reports LLC for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article.

2) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

3) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.