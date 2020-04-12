12 Apr

This week in monetary policy: Indonesia, Canada, Namibia and Peru

April 12, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – April 12 through April 18 – central banks from 4 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Indonesia, Canada, Namibia and Peru.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 16
APR 12 – APR 18, 2020:
INDONESIA 14-Apr 4.50% -25 -50 6.00%          EM
CANADA 15-Apr 0.25% -50 -150 1.75%          DM
NAMIBIA 15-Apr 5.25% -100 -125 6.75%
PERU 16-Apr 2.25% 0 0 2.75%          EM
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Artificial Intelligence Fibonacci Trading System Predicts Next Price Move Apr 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Now that you’ve learned about Fibonacci Price Theory Part I and how major and minor Fibonacci Price Pivots help to map out true price structure Part II, we’ll continue our research article illustrating why we believe a…
Tankers Are the Big Winners of the 2020 Oil Crash Apr 10, 2020 - With onshore storage becoming increasingly scarce, the volume of oil being stored on ships will continue to rise, delivering a once-in-a-generation opportunity for oil tankers, according to McAlinden Partners. The Energy Report - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports   04/08/2020…
Our Fib Trading System is Telling Us Where The Market Is Headed Next Apr 10, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In this section of our multi-part research post centered around our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system’s expectations, we are focusing on the NQ (NASDAQ futures) and the future expected price rotations. As we discussed earlier, in Part…