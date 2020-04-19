19 Apr

This week in monetary policy: China, Turkey, Paraguay, Ukraine and Russia

April 19, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – April 19 through April 25 – central banks from 5 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: China, Turkey, Paraguay, Ukraine and Russia.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 17
APR 19 – APR 25, 2020:
CHINA 20-Apr 4.05% 0 -10 4.35%          EM
TURKEY 22-Apr 9.75% -100 -225 24.00%          EM
PARAGUAY 22-Apr 3.25% -50 -75 4.75%
UKRAINE 23-Apr 10.00% -100 -350 17.50%          FM
RUSSIA 24-Apr 6.00% 0 -25 7.75%          EM
