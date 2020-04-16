The Next Big Breakout Trade: Large Cap Gold Stocks

By TheTechnicalTraders

– This technical analysis video I put together has a lot of great trading opportunities in it while providing a lot of educational content to help you see the markets and trade in a way that will reduce your risk/exposure when needed.

I use my BAN trading strategy which is I focus on the Best Asset Now and only trade the sector, index, or commodity that has the least risk and most upside potential at the current moment.

I won’t lie, im super picky and conservative so trades are few and far between but as a swing trader, or any trader for that matter, the quality of a trade alert trumps quantity. Watch this video below and see what I provide my subscribers every morning before the opening bell. If you like it, then join us and become a technical trader today!

Before we continue, be sure to opt-in to our free market trend signals

before closing this page, so you don’t miss our next special report!

I have to toot my own horn here a little because subscribers and I had our trading accounts close at a new high watermark for our accounts. We not only exited the equities market as it started to roll over, but we profited from the sell-off in a very controlled way, and yesterday we locked in more profits with our SPY ETF trade on this bounce.

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles in stocks and commodities. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for investing and short-term swing traders. 2020 is going to be an incredible year for skilled traders. Don’t miss all the incredible moves and trade setups.

I hope you found this informative, and if you would like to get a pre-market video every day before the opening bell, along with my trade alerts. These simple to follow ETF swing trades have our trading accounts sitting at new high water marks yet again this week, not many traders can say that this year. Visit my Active ETF Trading Newsletter.

We all have trading accounts, and while our trading accounts are important, what is even more important are our long-term investment and retirement accounts. Why? Because they are, in most cases, our largest store of wealth other than our homes, and if they are not protected during a time like this, you could lose 25-50% or more of your entire net worth. The good news is we can preserve and even grow our long term capital when things get ugly like they are now and ill show you how and one of the best trades is one your financial advisor will never let you do because they do not make money from the trade/position.

If you have any type of retirement account and are looking for signals when to own equities, bonds, or cash, be sure to become a member of my Long-Term Investing Signals which we issued a new signal for subscribers.

Ride my coattails as I navigate these financial markets and build wealth while others lose nearly everything they own during the next financial crisis.