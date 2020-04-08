The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.04.08

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.07919

Open: 1.08900

% chg. over the last day: +0.91

Day’s range: 1.08301 – 1.09022

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494

The EUR/USD currency pair has moved away from local highs. At the moment, the technical pattern is ambiguous. EUR/USD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.08250-1.08850. Financial market participants have taken a wait-and-see attitude before the publication of FOMC minutes. We recommend paying attention to the comments by representatives of the regulator. The COVID-19 epidemic is still in the focus of attention. The number of recorded cases of coronavirus in the world exceeded 1.45 million. Positions should be opened from key levels of support and resistance.

At 21:00 (GMT+3:00), the FOMC meeting minutes will be published.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has fixed between 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates the bullish sentiment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.08250, 1.07750

Resistance levels: 1.08850, 1.09250, 1.09700

If the price fixes above 1.08850, the EUR/USD currency pair is expected to grow. The movement is tending to 1.09250-1.09500.

An alternative could be a drop in the EUR/USD quotes to 1.07900-1.07700.