Tesla, Goodyear, Arconic, MBIA, LNG & United Technologies lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

OPEC + countries agreed to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels per day from the 1st of May. This stabilized world prices for hydrocarbons and other raw materials, and also helped to strengthen the currencies of exporting countries – Australia, Russia and others. In the US, the quarterly reporting season has begun. The leaders of growth are stocks of companies with good financial performance, such as Tesla.

1. Tesla Motors Inc – an American car manufacturer.

2. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – an American car tire manufacturer.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited – an Australian liquefied natural gas export terminal.

2. United Technologies Corporation –an American aircraft manufacturer.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDUSD, AUDCAD – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the US and Canadian dollars.

2. AUDCHF, AUDJPY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Swiss franc and Japanese yen against the Australian dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, USDCZK – the fall of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Mexican peso and the Czech koruna.

2. USDRUB, EURAUD – the fall of these charts means the strengthening of the Russian ruble against the US dollar and the Australian dollar against the euro.

