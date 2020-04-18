Stocks In Bear Market Rally, Gold & Silver Go Ballistic Once Stock Market Bottoms

By TheTechnicalTraders

Two days ago, I had what I feel was one of the best conversations I have had on video about the markets, metals, miners, and the expectations we should all have as traders. If you have been following me for any length of time, or I’m new to you, the best thing you can do is listen to my conversion while you work, have a coffee or drink of some sort and hear me out.

My trading personality and style is straightforward, laid-back, and systematic. I take the complex and make it simple, and while you may think and be used to trying to catch big and wild moves in the market, the reality is, the method I talk about and teach will feel like a breath of fresh air.

Paul, “Half Dollar” Eberhart from SilverDoctors.com, got me on video, and here are what he wanted to know and the questions he asked in our Exclusive Interview.

Silver and the junior miners may not be the hottest sector around right now, but they will be once the stock market reaches its bottom. When will that be, and what can we expect?

Chris Vermeulen joins us today to discuss all of the latest action in the markets, from a professional, technical trader’s point of view.

During this deep dive into the markets, we discuss the stock market, silver, gold, the mining sector, oil, the US dollar, the fundamentals versus the technicals, and a whole lot more.

Is the US stock market in a sucker’s rally?

The precious metals sector is about to become the hottest sector of the markets?

What’s Chris seeing in the silver charts? What kind of opportunities are there in the precious metals sector?

Is it good to sit out the markets, and what about staying on the sidelines with cash?

What in the world is going on in the energy sector?

How are some of the ways Chris moves in and out of markets that are now so volatile?

What’s on the radar as we move into the end of April and into May?

I have to toot my own horn here a little because subscribers and I had our trading accounts close at a new high watermark for our accounts. We not only exited the equities market as it started to roll over, but we profited from the sell-off in a very controlled way, and yesterday we locked in more profits with our SPY ETF trade on this bounce.

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles in stocks and commodities. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for investing and short-term swing traders. 2020 is going to be an incredible year for skilled traders. Don’t miss all the incredible moves and trade setups.

Chris Vermeulen

