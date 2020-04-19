Speculators raise US Dollar Index bullish bets for 4th week. Euro bets gain again

US Dollar Index Speculator Positions

Large currency speculators increased their bullish net positions in the US Dollar Index futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of US Dollar Index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 15,357 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 14th. This was a weekly gain of 333 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,024 net contracts.

This week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) rising by 1,044 contracts (to a weekly total of 23,862 contracts) compared to the gross bearish position (shorts) which saw a lesser gain by 711 contracts on the week (to a total of 8,505 contracts).

US Dollar Index speculators slightly pushed their bullish bets higher for a fourth straight week and the overall dollar position is now above the +15,000 contract level for a second straight week. The speculator bullishness remains only moderate compared to the recent past however. The average weekly speculator position level for all of 2019 was a total of +29,024 contracts while in 2020, the average so far has been a total weekly average of +16,003 contracts.

Individual Currencies Data this week: Euro bets rise



In the other major currency contracts data, the largest change for the week was higher bullish levels for the euro in the speculators category.

Euro speculators continued to boost their bullish bets for the common currency for a seventh straight week. The euro position has now gone from a total of -114,021 contracts on February 25th to a total of +86,617 contracts this week which is an amazing turnaround of over +200,000 contracts in just eight weeks. The euro position is now at the highest level since June of 2018. Despite the bullish sentiment of the speculators, the EURUSD pair has not responded positively as the currency pair remains under the 1.09 exchange rate.

Overall, the major currencies that saw improving speculator positions this week were the US dollar index (333 weekly change in contracts), euro (6,993 contracts), Japanese yen (233 contracts), Canadian dollar (673 contracts) and the New Zealand dollar (75 contracts) .

The currencies whose speculative bets declined this week were the British pound sterling (-461 weekly change in contracts), Swiss franc (-947 contracts), Australian dollar (-156 contracts) and the Mexican peso (-2,423 contracts).

Chart: Current Strength of Each Currency compared to their 3-Year Range

The above chart depicts each currency’s current speculator strength level compared to data of the past 3 years. A score of 0 percent would mean speculator bets are currently at the lowest level of the past three years. A 100 percent score would be at the highest level while a 50 percent score would mean speculator bets are right in the middle of the data (a neutral score). We use above 80 percent (extreme bullish) and below 20 percent (extreme bearish) as extreme score measurements.

Please see the data table and individual currency charts below.

Table of Large Speculator Levels & Weekly Changes:

Currency Net Speculator Position Specs Weekly Change USD Index 15,357 333 EuroFx 86,617 6,993 GBP 3,232 -461 JPY 22,643 233 CHF 4,657 -947 CAD -23,760 673 AUD -35,554 -156 NZD -14,578 75 MXN 3,333 -2,423

This latest COT data is through Tuesday and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the dollar will gain versus the euro.

Weekly Charts: Large Trader Weekly Positions vs Price

EuroFX:

The Euro large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 86,617 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 6,993 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 79,624 net contracts.

British Pound Sterling:

The large British pound sterling speculator level reached a net position of 3,232 contracts in the data reported this week. This was a weekly lowering of -461 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,693 net contracts.

Japanese Yen:

Large Japanese yen speculators totaled a net position of 22,643 contracts in this week’s data. This was a weekly boost of 233 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,410 net contracts.

Swiss Franc:

The Swiss franc speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 4,657 contracts in the data through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -947 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,604 net contracts.

Canadian Dollar:

Canadian dollar speculators reached a net position of -23,760 contracts this week. This was a advance of 673 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -24,433 net contracts.

Australian Dollar:

The large speculator positions in Australian dollar futures came in at a net position of -35,554 contracts this week in the data ending Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -156 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -35,398 net contracts.

New Zealand Dollar:

The New Zealand dollar speculative standing equaled a net position of -14,578 contracts this week in the latest COT data. This was a weekly gain of 75 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -14,653 net contracts.

Mexican Peso:

Mexican peso speculators came in at a net position of 3,333 contracts this week. This was a weekly decline of -2,423 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,756 net contracts.

