29 Apr

Soybeans Analysis: Estimates of expanded US soybean planting bearish for price

April 29, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Estimates of expanded US soybean planting bearish for soybean price

US farmers planned to increase soybean acreage 9.7% in Spring 2020 compared with 2019 sowings which totaled 76.1 million acres – the lowest planted soybean acreage since 2011, according to US Department of Agriculture Prospective Plantings March 31 report. At the same time year to date soybean exports are behind those of the 2019/20 marketing year for all purchasing countries. Excluding China, the next 10 largest importers of US soybeans had purchased 10.5% fewer soybeans in the current marketing year than in 2018/19. And 2019/20 Chinese exports were nearly 50% lower to date than the previous five-year average. Lower demand and higher expected supply are bearish for soybean prices.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 825
Stop loss Above 854.7

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Economics & Fundamentals
Q1 GDP Data Masking The True Global Economic Future? Apr 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As Q1 GDP data is released on Wednesday, April 29, which will reflect the first three months of 2020 in terms of total economic output, we believe the number will skew the current true global economic conditions…
How this “Popular Bull-Market Strategy” Can Backfire — Big Time Apr 29, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - "Buying the dip" might work in a rip-roaring bull market, but it can cost you your shirt in a severe downturn. Even so, this March 23 Wall Street Journal quote represents the mindset of many…
US Stock Market Enters Twilight Zone Apr 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The US stock market has rallied substantially since the bottom on March 23, 2020.  Our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system is showing us just how fragile the US stock market and certain sectors of the markets really…