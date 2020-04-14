South Africa cuts rate 3rd time as economy shrinks

By CentralBankNews.info

South Africa’s central bank cut its policy rate for the second time in less than a month and for the third time this year as it now expects the economy to contract by 6.1 percent this year before bouncing back in 2021 from the impact of the coronavirus.

At an extraordinary policy meeting, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its benchmark repo rate by another 100 basis points to 4.25 percent following cuts in January and March and has now cut it by 225 basis points this year.

Since July 2019, when it began a monetary easing cycle, the rate has been cut by 250 basis points.

SARB said a more prolonged lockdown and a slower economic recovery creates downside risks to inflation, which would allow further space for monetary policy to respond to the virus-induced demand shock. However, future policy decisions are highly dependent on data.

“The Covid-19 outbreak will have a major health and social impact, and forecasting domestic economic activity presents unprecedented uncertainty,” SARB’s Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The policy path implied by SARB’s quarterly projection model indicates 5 repo rate cuts of 25 basis points each extending into the first quarter of 2021, with SARB noting this projection is a broad policy guide that can change from meeting to meeting in response to new data.

In addition to rate cuts. SARB has ensured liquidity in both money markets and government bond markets and eased some of its capital requirements, such as its liquidity coverage ratio.

On March 25 SARB also said it would begin buying government bonds in secondary markets but has stressed this is not a form of quantitative easing but a tool to “reduce dysfunctionality” in markets and part of its responsibility of ensuring financial markets work smoothly.

In its bi-annual monetary policy review last week SARB estimated the country’s economy could shrink by 2 to 4 percent this year and raised this estimate today to a contraction 6.1 percent from an estimated 0.8 percent in 2019.

The economic contraction is expected to be the deepest in the second quarter of this year with some recovery in the third quarter.

The strength of the recovery in the fourth quarter and in 2021 will depend on how quickly countries open up for economic activity in a safe manner, with growth next year seen rising by 2.2 percent and then 2.7 percent in 2022.

“Global economic and financial conditions are expected to remain highly volatile for the foreseeable future,” Kganyago said, adding the sustainability of the recovery in asset prices remains uncertain and global financial markets remain in a risk-off mode, which has implications for investors’ appetite for South African bonds and equities.

While lower commodity, oil prices and demand are dragging down inflation, negative global sentiment, fiscal risks and ratings downgrades have led to a 22.6 percent fall in South Africa’s rand against the U.S. dollar since January, putting upside pressure in inflation.

The timing and size of these contradictory impulses suggest they are not perfectly offsetting, SARB said, with weaker inflation in the near term likely giving way to higher inflation.

SARB now forecasts headline inflation averaging 3.6 percent this year, 4.5 percent for 2021 and 4.4 percent for 2022.

This compares with its March forecast of 3.8 percent for this year, 4.6 percent for 2021 and 4.4 percent for 2022.



The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee issued the following statement by its governor, Lesetja Kganyago: