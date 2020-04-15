15 Apr

RICE Analysis: Export restrictions may be removed with the end of quarantine

April 15, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Export restrictions may be removed with the end of quarantine

Earlier, consumer fears that farmers in a number of countries would not be able to produce enough rice against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to the increase in rice prices. In addition, some countries, such as Vietnam, have limited their rice exports. The quarantine in Bangladesh will last until April 25, and in India and Pakistan until the end of April. After the quarantine, rice exports from Southeast Asian countries may resume. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated exports reduction in April from Burma, Cambodia and Vietnam by 1.7 million tons, or 15%, and from India by another 0.3 million tons. Against this background, rice quotes recently updated their 6-year high. Meanwhile, according to the USDA, the reduction in world rice stocks in April will be insignificant – 0.7 million tons. At the same time, world stocks will remain at a record level of 181.6 million tons. 65% of this volume was accumulated by China.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Sell
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell
Bollinger Bands Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 13.85
Stop loss Above 14.55

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Could This Be a “Suckers” Rally? Apr 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Everyone I know who is not involved in the stock market or has little knowledge about it is calling me and asking what stocks, indexes, and commodities to buy because everything is so cheap and dividends are…
Coronavirus And The Coming Financial Revolution Apr 15, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest and unprecedented seismic shifts in the global economy that we've ever seen in modern history, and it's just getting started. Already, economies around the world are shutting down. The…
The Trump COVID-19 deflection game Apr 14, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - President Trump blames the WHO for his administration’s COVID-19 debacle. In reality, the White House knew about the virus threat already on Jan 3 but chose not to mobilize until late March. In a recent interview…