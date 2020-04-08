Poland cuts rate 2nd time and to buy government debt

By CentralBankNews.info

Poland’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in less than a month and will begin purchasing government securities and government-guaranteed debt in the secondary market to ease the economic impact of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which it said could result in a “very sizable” drop in activity in short run.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) cut its reference rate by another 50 basis points to 0.50 percent and has now cut it by 100 basis points following an earlier cut of the same size on March 17, its first rate cut in five years.

The central bank, or Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP) in Polish language, said it would also continue to provide liquidity to the banking sector on top of its normal operations.

After today’s decision, the bank’s Lombard rate is at 1.0 percent, the deposit rate at 0.0 percent, the rediscount rate at 0.55 percent and the discount rate 0.60 percent.

NBP said the timing and scale of the purchase of government securities and government-guaranteed debt on secondary markets would depend on market conditions and it would also offer bill discount credit aimed at refinancing loans by banks to businesses.

The purchase of government debt is aimed at ensuring liquidity in these markets and enhancing the impact of the central bank’s rate cuts, thus strengthening the monetary policy transmission.

“The measures undertaken by NBP are aimed at easing financing conditions in the economy and mitigating the negative economic impact of the pandemic, thus being conducive to maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability,” the bank said, adding this would also contribute to an economic recovery and reduce the risk of inflation falling below NBP’s target.

NBP said measures aimed at limited the spread of the coronavirus are reducing economic activity and a drop in the short run could be very sizable.

This decline will be accompanied by a deterioration in the labour market and a fall of disposable income of households.

A global economic downturn together with lower commodity prices and weaker domestic demand will also lead to a “marked deterioration of price growth,” the bank said.

Further ahead, NBP said economic activity should gradually recover, supported by fiscal measures both in Poland and other countries along with the country’s strong fundamental, low debt and high competitiveness.



