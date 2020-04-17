Peru cuts rate 2nd time by 100 bps as inflation falls

By CentralBankNews.info

Peru’s central bank lowered its policy rate for the second month in a row, noting inflation is expected to approach the lower bound of its target range while economic activity is severely affected by the simultaneous temporary shock to supply and demand, and the risks to global economic activity have risen, which includes the possibility of a global recession in the first half of this year.

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) cut its reference rate by another 100 basis points to 0.25 percent and has now cut it by 200 basis points this year following an unscheduled cut on March 19, less than a week after it left the rate steady at its regular policy meeting on March 12.

BCRP said it was paying close attention to inflation in order to continue expanding monetary stimulus in different ways.

The central bank said headline inflation in March eased to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent in February while inflation excluding food and energy fell to 1.7 percent from 2.3 percent.

On March 12 BCRP still expected inflation of around 2 percent over its forecast horizon but today it lowered this forecast for inflation to approach the lower bound of its target range.

BCRP targets inflation of 2.0 percent, plus/minus 1 percentage points.

The central bank, which has been injected liquidity into the banking system via repurchase agreements, added it would continue to support the payments system and had carried out liquidity operations in March and April.



The Central Reserve Bank of Peru issued the following statement: