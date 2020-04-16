Pakistan cuts rate 3rd time to cushion hit from virus

By CentralBankNews.info
Pakistan’s central bank lowered its policy rate for the third time within a month, saying this should cushion the impact of the Coronavirus shock on growth and employment by easing borrowing costs and the cost of servicing debt by households and firms, helping ensure the economy is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cut its policy rate by a further 200 basis points to 9.0 percent and has now cut it by 425 points this year following cuts on March 17 and March 24.
As on March 24, today’s rate cut was decided by at an emergency meeting by the bank’s monetary policy committee.
SBP is the fifth central bank to cut its rate at an unscheduled policy meeting this week, boosting this year’s emergency rate cuts by central banks worldwide to 63.
On March 24 the policy committee said it remained ready to take further action in response to the evolving impact of the virus and since the global and domestic economy outlook has deteriorated.
SBP noted the International Monetary Fund’s projection of a 3 percent contraction in the world economy this year, much deeper than during the global financial crises.
“Moreover, there are severe risks of a worse outcome,” SBP said, adding its forward looking real interest rates are now around zero, about the middle of the range across most emerging markets.
High-frequency domestic data – including retail sales, credit. card spending, cement production, export orders, tax collections and mobility data – suggest a significant slowdown in most parts of the country’s economy in recent weeks, SBP said.
While there is still high uncertainty about the severity and duration of the economic shock from the virus, SBP revised down its forecast for economic growth in the current fiscal year, which ends July 1, to a contraction of 1.5 percent before a recovery to growth around 2 percent in 2020/21.
With oil prices plummeting and demand weak, inflation is expected to be closer to the lower end of SBP’s earlier estimate of 11-12 percent for 2019/20, and then fall to 7-9 percent in 2020/21.
Last week SBP proposed establishing a new executive board as part of upcoming amendments to the central bank law, giving in wide management and administrative powers, including the setting of monetary and exchange rate policy.
SBP proposed the board should comprise the governor, deputy governor and non-executive members with terms of 5 years, that can be extended by another 5 years. This board would meet once a week.
The State Bank of Pakistan issued the following monetary policy statement:
2. Since the last MPC meeting, the global and domestic outlook has further deteriorated. The world economy is expected to enter into the sharpest downturn since the Great Depression, contracting by as much as 3 percent in 2020, according to projections released this week by the IMF. This is a much deeper recession than the 0.07 percent contraction during the global financial crisis in 2009. Moreover, there are severe risks of a worse outcome. In addition, global oil prices have plummeted further, with futures markets suggesting low prices will persist. Domestically, high-frequency indicators of activity―including retail sales, credit card spending, cement production, export orders, tax collections, and mobility data from Google’s recently introduced Community Mobility Reports―suggest a significant slowdown in most parts of the economy in recent weeks. On the inflation front, both the March CPI out-turn and more recent weekly SPI releases in April also show a marked reduction in inflation momentum.
3. While there is exceptionally high uncertainty about the severity and duration of the Coronavirus shock, the developments discussed above imply further downward revision in the outlook for growth and inflation. The economy is expected to contract by -1.5 percent in FY20 before recovering to around 2 percent growth in FY21. Inflation is expected to be close to the lower end of the previously announced 11-12 percent range this fiscal year, and to fall to 7-9 percent range next fiscal year. While there are some upside risks to headline inflation in case of temporary supply disruptions or food price shocks, these are unlikely to generate strong second-round effects due to the weakness of the economy. Similarly, the inflationary impact of the recent exchange rate depreciation is expected to be contained given low import demand and falling global prices.
4. In light of this reduction in growth and inflation expectations, the MPC decided at its emergency meeting today, to cut the policy rate by a further 200 basis points to 9 percent. This reduces forward looking real interest rates (defined as the policy rate less expected inflation) to around zero, which is about the middle of the range across most emerging markets. The MPC was of the view that this action would cushion the impact of the Coronavirus shock on growth and employment, including by easing borrowing costs and the debt service burden of households and firms, while also maintaining financial stability. It would also help ensure that economic activity is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides.
5. The MPC highlighted that this rate cut would complement other measures recently taken by the SBP to support the economy, including concessional financing to companies that do not lay off workers, one-year extension in principal payments, doubling of the period for rescheduling of loans from 90 to 180 days, and concessional financing for hospitals and medical centers incurring expenses to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.”
