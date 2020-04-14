Optimistic Data from China Brought Investors Hope

by JustForex

Yesterday, the US dollar did not change a lot against a basket of major currencies. Trading activity was reduced due to the Easter holidays. Today, the US currency has been declining, and more risky currencies have risen, as fairly optimistic economic data were published in China. Signs of a slowdown in the spread of coronavirus in China gave hope that the peak of the pandemic could be behind. Thus, Chinese exports and imports decreased by 6.6% and 0.9%, respectively, while experts forecasted a decrease by 14% and 9.5%.

The Fed and the US Congress, in turn, “have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse.” The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States per day also fell sharply, and the country began to plan a resumption of economic activity. To date, there are 1,925,811 people infected with coronavirus, of which 582,594 are in the United States.

The “black gold” prices have fallen again. Currently, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $22.05 mark per barrel. At 23:30 (GMT+3:00), API weekly crude oil stock will be published.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there was a variety of trends in the US stock market: #SPY (-0.91%), #DIA (-1.34%), #QQQ (+1.08%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield rose slightly. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.75-0.76%.

The news feed on 2020.04.14:

– Export and import price indices in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00).

