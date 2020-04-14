14 Apr

NZDUSD Analysis: Falling visitor arrivals in New Zealand bearish for NZDUSD

April 14, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Visitor arrivals dropped in New Zealand in February: it dropped 7.7% after 1.3% decline in January, according to state statistics agency report. This is bearish for NZDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.6075
Stop loss Above 0.6129

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

