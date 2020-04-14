NZDUSD Analysis: Falling visitor arrivals in New Zealand bearish for NZDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Falling visitor arrivals in New Zealand bearish for NZDUSD
Visitor arrivals dropped in New Zealand in February: it dropped 7.7% after 1.3% decline in January, according to state statistics agency report. This is bearish for NZDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 0.6075
|Stop loss
|Above 0.6129
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
