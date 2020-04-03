Nine Entertainment, Stockland Corp, Arconic & Hertz lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd – an Australian media company.

2. Stockland Corporation Ltd – an Australian company – owner of commercial real estate.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Arconic Inc. – an American aluminum producer (former Alcoa).

2. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – an American car rental company.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, EURZAR – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro against the Turkish lira and the South African rand.

2. GBPUSD, GBPSEK – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and the Swedish krona to the British pound.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDJPY – the decrease of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Norwegian krone and the Japanese yen.

2. EURGBP, EURJPY – the decrease of these charts means the strengthening of the British pound and the Japanese yen against the euro.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.