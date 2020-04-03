03 Apr

Nine Entertainment, Stockland Corp, Arconic & Hertz lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

April 3, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd – an Australian media company.

2. Stockland Corporation Ltd – an Australian company – owner of commercial real estate.

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Arconic Inc. – an American aluminum producer (former Alcoa).

2. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – an American car rental company.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, EURZAR – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro against the Turkish lira and the South African rand.

2. GBPUSD, GBPSEK – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and the Swedish krona to the British pound.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDJPY – the decrease of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Norwegian krone and the Japanese yen.

2. EURGBP, EURJPY – the decrease of these charts means the strengthening of the British pound and the Japanese yen against the euro.

Note:
