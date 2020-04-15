15 Apr

Namibia cuts rate 3rd time to support weak economy

April 15, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info
Namibia’s central bank cut its benchmark repo rate for the third time this year, saying this was to “support weak domestic activity and provide short-term relief amid the extraordinary circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Bank of Namibia (BOM) cut its rate by a further 100 basis points to 4.25 percent and has cut it by 225 points this year following cuts in February and March.
BOM has been lowering its rate since August 2017 and has now cut it four times since then by a total of 275 basis points.
BOM, which pegs its Nambian dollar to South Africa’s rand, said the rate cut would not compromise the one-to-one link between the currencies.
On Tuesday the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its policy rate for the second time in less than a month and for the third time this year as it upped its forecast for economic contraction in 2020.
This year SARB has cut its repo rate by a total of 225 basis points to 4.25 percent.

 

 

Economics & Fundamentals
In Every Bear Market, One Asset Always Surges in Value — This One Apr 15, 2020 - "The relative value of cash will necessarily zoom higher when stocks plunge." By Elliott Wave International A negative sentiment toward cash had been in place for quite some time. Let's go back a little more than a year when our…
Could This Be a “Suckers” Rally? Apr 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Everyone I know who is not involved in the stock market or has little knowledge about it is calling me and asking what stocks, indexes, and commodities to buy because everything is so cheap and dividends are…
Coronavirus And The Coming Financial Revolution Apr 15, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest and unprecedented seismic shifts in the global economy that we've ever seen in modern history, and it's just getting started. Already, economies around the world are shutting down. The…