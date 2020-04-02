02 Apr

Murrey Math Lines 02.04.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

April 2, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above 7/8. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at 6/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency towards 8/8 from the H4 chart.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8.

GOLD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach 1/8 from the H4 chart.

GOLD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

