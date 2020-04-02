Murrey Math Lines 02.04.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above 7/8. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at 6/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency towards 8/8 from the H4 chart.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach 1/8 from the H4 chart.

