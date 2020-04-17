Markets rise after Trump announces guidelines to reopen US economy

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news Global equity indexes are rising today after President Trump announced new guidelines for reopening US states in a staggered, three stage approach. Global equities rebounded yesterday despite mixed economic reports from US. Investors’ risk appetite got a boost from a late Thursday report patients taking Gilead Sciences experimental drug displayed “rapid recoveries.”

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.3% GBP USD -0.71% USD JPY +0.36% AUD USD +0.09% The dollar continues strengthening as initial jobless claims came in smaller than previous week’s upsurge, while Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index’s drop was bigger than expected. The ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, continues rising currently. The EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued retreating yesterday and are lower currently, while AUD/USD continues climbing together with USD/JPY.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.43% Nikkei Index +0.44% Hang Seng Index +0.52% US Dollar Index +0.26% Stock indexes in US and Europe recovered yesterday as US plan for gradual reopening of states offset unease after mixed US data. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 0.6% to 1.7%. Technology shares led the gains. European stock index are sharply higher currently as Germany announced plan to reopen its economy. Smaller shops will be able to start reopening on April 20 while schools will reopen on May 4. Asian indexes are solidly higher today led by Nikkei despite report China’s economy contracted 6.8% in Q1, the worst performance since at least the late 1970s.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -2.6% WTI Crude -2.33% Brent is falling today after an OPEC report Thursday showing the cartel lowered dramatically its expectations for crude demand, estimating the 2020 demand falling by 6.8 million barrels a day. The report came after the Energy Information Administration data showing a bigger than expected 19.2 million barrels rise in domestic crude oil supplies last week, and the International Energy Agency warning of a drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year. June Brent however added 0.6% to $27.82 on Thursday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold -1.3% Gold is extending losses today. The price of an ounce of June gold fell 0.5%, to settle at 1,731.70 an ounce on Thursday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated.